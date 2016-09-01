CommunityBank gives $2,500 to support Buckner youth

CommunityBank of Texas committed to helping vulnerable children served through Buckner Children and Family Services with a gift of $2,500. The bank’s gift will help provide support and resources to vulnerable youth and hurting families served by Buckner in Southeast Texas.

“There are so many needs that the children at Buckner have, and we want to be a part of meeting those needs,” said Greg Johnson, CommunityBank of Texas credit analyst. “As a foster parent myself, my wife and I more fully understand what a difference it makes when the community embraces the children in care, and CommunityBank is proud to support such a worthy cause.”

Since 1970, Buckner Children and Family Services has provided quality residential care, foster care and case management to hundreds of children. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (TDFPS) places boys and girls with Buckner who have suffered from abuse, neglect and/or abandonment by parents or other caregivers. In addition, Buckner seeks forever families thru adoption and offers community programs designed to keep families together.

“Last year, Buckner served 79 boys and girls at the Emergency Shelter, a total of 113 children in foster care, 115 TRAIL clients, 221 FYi Clients, 2,146 individuals through STAR, five in Beaumont HUD Supportive Housing and facilitated 10 adoptions. More than 2600 lives were transformed through services provided by Buckner in Southeast Texas,” said Laura May, executive director for Buckner in Southeast Texas. “We are incredibly thankful for the funds provided by CommunityBank of Texas in Beaumont and it is because of generous gifts like theirs that we are empowered to best support this generation of youth.”