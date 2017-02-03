CommunityBank of Texas announces new advisory director

CommunityBank of Texas announced Wednesday, Jan. 25, that James Dishman Jr. is joining the bank as an advisory director. Dishman is currently operations manager with Stallion Oilfield Services and has over 37 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.

“Mr. Dishman replaces our longtime serving Advisory Director Jim Dishman,” said CommunityBank of Texas Chairman and CEO Robert R. Franklin Jr. “We thank Jim for his long and distinguished service and look forward to working with his son James. The Dishman family has been in the area for many years and is bedrock of the community. We are honored to have James join our board.”

Dishman earned his B.S. in Industrial Technology at Texas A&M University and also serves on the board for Texas Energy Museum, Trinity United Methodist Church and Lamar University.