As part of the philanthropic program Conn’s Cares, Conn’s HomePlus brought a group of “hometown heroes” to Fletcher Elementary School in Beaumont on April 4 to talk to approximately 350 students from grades 1 through 4 about what it means to be a good citizen and a hero.

The hometown heroes included police officers from the Beaumont Police Department, firefighters with Beaumont Fire-Rescue and U.S. Army sergeants stationed in Beaumont, all of whom told the children to always strive to do what is right and to do what they can to help others every day.

Nathan Bowie of One Simple Plan, a communications and brand engagement agency, attended on behalf of Conn’s HomePlus along with numerous volunteers from the Conn’s corporate office and beyond. Bowie said Conn’s is making a big philanthropic push in communities where it does business, giving back to those who have supported the enterprise over the years. And what better place to start the initiative, says Bowie, than where it all began?

Conn’s was founded in Beaumont in 1890 under the name Eastham Plumbing and Heating Company and changed hands several times until purchased by Carroll Wayne “C.W.” Conn Sr. in 1934.

“Kids, how are you doing today?” Bowie asked the hundreds of students gathered at the school gym, who responded with enthusiastic, roaring cheers. “I’m Nathan with Conn’s HomePlus, and we’re very excited to be here!”

He explained that Conn’s HomePlus is visiting schools all across the nation to connect children to heroes to help them see their potential and realize their dreams. Bowie and Conn’s volunteers brought superhero capes for the kids and passed out Conn’s comic books.

BPD Officer Carol Riley, who has been with the department 25 years, told the students that when she was a child growing up in Houston, police officers were heroes to her. She saw them fighting crime and helping others throughout her community, and thought to herself she may one day want to do that, too. She encouraged the students to work toward their goals, like she did, and told them one way to do that is by staying in school.

Riley said, “I thought, ‘What could I do to be a hero?’ One of the things that I learned was, I had to get a good education. It’s very important to get a good education that will help you with all of your goals that you have in the future.

“As a hero, there are going to be a lot of things required from you, and one of those things is you have to make good decisions and great choices. I am going to need everybody to think before you do things, OK?”

She warned them that getting into trouble at school or with the law is not the path of a hero, and that poor decisions could impact the children’s futures.

“I’m going to tell you how you can be a hero,” she continued. “You can be a hero every day by the things you do.”

Riley introduced a hero of hers, Miss Sandy Ogden.

“Miss Sandy comes to our police department every morning,” said Riley. “She volunteers her time and comes to the police department. She has a list of older people that don’t have family, they have meals brought to them; they don’t drive – most of them. Miss Sandy comes in every morning, every single morning, and she calls them to check on them. She has a list of over 30 people that she calls every morning. … Miss Sandy is my personal hero, and that’s one of many things you can do in the community to be a hero. Thank you, Miss Sandy.”

She told the children that another way to be a hero is to stop bullies and report them. She had volunteers from the audience demonstrate a scenario where one student was bullying another. A third student intervened and told the bully to stop. “‘That’s not nice. That’s not how we treat people,’” Riley said, coaching the students on how to respond to a bully. She said it is important to report bullying to teachers and parents, also.

“What I want you to remember is, you have to look for opportunities … to be a hero,” she concluded. “You can be heroes.”

Beaumont Fire Captain Jimmy Blanchard told the students to be cautious and stay safe.

“We do not play with fire,” he said. “We do not play with matches.”

He told the children calling 911 is also not for play, but let them know that they should call 911 if they need help in an emergency.

One child asked Blanchard, “What if there is a fire?”

“Call 911,” he replied.

Sgt. Rachel Williams and Sgt. Jharrod Evans of the U.S. Army are stationed in Beaumont. They spoke to the students at Fletcher about being good citizens.

The children were obviously thrilled by the Army sergeants, who appeared in uniform for the event. Williams herself even donned a superhero cape. The soldiers also took volunteers from the audience for a marching exercise and pushup competition.

Conn’s HomePlus is continuing the initiative and will be hosting similar events in locations around the nation.