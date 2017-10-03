Construction closes street on Lamar campus

Starting Monday, October 2, a portion of Cunningham Street between Iowa Avenue and Georgia Avenue will be closed by Vaughn Construction to allow placement of a crane to be used for various construction activities on the new Science and Technology building. The area will be enclosed by a fence and a separate covered pedestrian walkway will be installed to allow safe pedestrian access through the area.

Vehicular access to both the north and south driveways at lot G-8 will be maintained and the rest of Cunningham Street north of Georgia Avenue and south of Iowa Avenue will not be impacted.

The closure is expected to be in place for six months, or until all scheduled activities requiring use of the crane are completed. We appreciate your patience and understanding.

— Lamar University