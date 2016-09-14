Cop impersonator gets 10 years

Monday, Sept. 12, Randall Errol Walker, 42, pleaded guilty in a Jefferson County court on allegations of impersonating a public servant, according to a statement from the district attorney. In exchange for his guilty plea, Walker received 10 years in prison. He had previously been convicted of similar charges in 2007 and 2011.

According to a release from Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham, Walker used a handgun and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office emblem to forcibly pull over a Beaumont resident on Eastex Freeway on July 15, 2015. Walker told the man that he was a sheriff’s officer and performed a pat-down search. The complaining witness then realized that Walker was not actually an officer.

Two days later, on July 17, Walker entered a Dollar General store in China, Texas, in a law enforcement uniform and told employees he was a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy. A clerk reported that Walker gave his cell phone number to the staffers and told them to call him for “law enforcement issues.”

Prosecutor Luke Nichols said he believes Walker, “failed to learn his lesson from his earlier trips to the penitentiary,” according to the DA’s prepared statement. Walker was sentenced to prison for the 2011 impersonation conviction, and was out on parole when he was arrested for his most recent crime.

Contribution by Eleanor Skelton