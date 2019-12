In The Examiner's "Post Harvey, pump tapped for upgrade" story, it incorrectly refers to the city of Beaumont being approved for a "loan" when, in fact, it was a "grant." We apologize for the error.

Our digital edition has been updated with the corrected text. To see the digitial edition, go to www.etypeservices.com/oLivePubs/eTypesOlive.aspx?PubID=2037.