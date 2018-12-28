County commissioners honor retiring officials, employee

During the Jefferson County Commissioners Court meeting Dec. 17, County Judge Jeff Branick and commissioners recognized the service of two elected officials and a staff member retiring at the end of the year in Judges Donald Floyd and Nancy Beaulieu, as well as Jefferson County Tax Assessor-Collector employee Gwen Green.

172nd District Court Judge Donald Floyd is ending his run of public service after 35 years. During his tenure, Floyd spent time in municipal and county courts, as well as served his community as a school district trustee.

Floyd began his public service to residents in Jefferson County in April 1981 when he was elected to the Port Arthur Independent School District Board of Trustees. In 1982, Floyd became the first African American appointed to the position of Judge of the Municipal Court of the city of Port Arthur. Just over a year later, Floyd was appointed to the newly created Jefferson County Court at Law No. 3 by county commissioners.

By 1984, Floyd made history yet again as the first African American elected to a countywide office during the general election. Floyd was appointed to his current position in the 172nd District Court on Dec. 15, 1989, by then-Governor William Clements Jr. He was the first African American to occupy the position in Jefferson County history. Floyd was re-elected as judge seven times during his time at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Along with thanking commissioners and the county judge for the honor of serving, Floyd reflected on his start at the county, which was ending in the same room it began.

“I appreciate this honor,” Floyd said. “It’s kind of befitting in a sense, because back on Dec. 5, 1983, when I became judge of County Court No. 3, the first court that we had, that we held court at, was in this particular courtroom because they were working on County Court at Law No. 3.

“I thank God for allowing me to serve for such a long time and allowing me to enjoy my service. I thank the citizens of Jefferson County for electing me for all those years, for allowing me to be of service to the county. I really enjoyed my service. It’s been a lot of fun, really. I look forward to retirement.”

Along with Floyd’s departure from Jefferson County, Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Place 2 Nancy Beaulieu is also retiring.

Beaulieu was elected to her position in the 2010 general election after serving as a Beaumont city councilmember since 2003. She served the citizens of Pct. 1 for eight years and opted to forego re-election during the 2018 election.

“I’d like to thank particularly my staff, who for eight years have been the backbone in the values and professionalism of that office,” said Beaulieu. “I do thank the citizens of Pct. 1 who put me in this place and gave me the opportunity to serve in this capacity. It’s been both an education and a challenge at times.”

Gwen Green, who has spent more than 30 years with the county, retired Dec. 14. Green was a valuable asset to the tax assessor-collector, according to commissioner court information.

“Gwen Green dedicated her talents and services to the sometimes overwhelming task of receiving and distributing mail for the collecting of property and motor vehicle taxes, registering and issuing voter cards and performing the numerous other activities necessary for the daily functioning of the Jefferson County Tax Office ... Gwen Green is loved and will be sorely missed by her co-workers,” reads a resolution in Green’s honor.