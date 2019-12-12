County prosecutor arrested for DWI

Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Gerald Riedmueller was arrested in Nederland on Dec. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, and is no longer working for the prosecuting agency where he was serving as the Misdemeanor Court Chief, overseeing the prosecution of offenses like the one he is accused of committing.

According to information at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Riedmueller was booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on Dec. 1 at 6:54 p.m. after being arrested by the Nederland Police Department for an alleged DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) event. Riedmueller was released the following morning, Dec. 2, on a PR (personal recognizance) bond set by Judge Brad Burnett.

Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham told The Examiner that Riedmueller tendered his resignation the day after the arrest. The assistant district attorney’s resignation was officially accepted Dec. 9.