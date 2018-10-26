Crackdown on illegal gambling in stores

As part of a joint investigation, officers with the Orange Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Department executed three search warrants on Oct. 23 in the city of Orange, all related to gambling. The warrants were executed at convenience stores located at 1402 and 1415 16th St. and 3118 Edgar Brown.

Two arrests followed: Milkha Singh was arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity, gambling and owns both locations on 16th Street.

Moez Babubhai Maknojiya, works at the Edgar Brown location and was arrested for gambling promotion.

The arrests were the result of a weeks’-long investigation by both departments.