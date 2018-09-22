Crash on I-10 results in four fatalities

A major traffic crash on I-10 westbound at mile marker 846 involving eight vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, resulted in the death of one adult and three children the morning of Thursday, Sept. 20.

According to a press release from Beaumont Police Department, officers responded to a major traffic crash on I-10 westbound at mile marker 846 (near South Major Drive) at 6:25 a.m. The crash involved an 18-wheeler and seven other passenger vehicles with multiple occupants. It was reported that several vehicles were on fire.

Four peope died resulting from the crash. The victims have been identified as 36-year-old Chelsea Stanbury, and her three children, 10-year-old Anthony Stanbury Jr., 8-year-old Anaiyah Stanbury and 6-year-old Chase Stanbury. The victims were traveling from Georgia in the same vehicle, along with three other passengers. Several occupants from other vehicles were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.