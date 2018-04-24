Crash on US 96 in Hardin County claims the life of a Buna man

A fatal car crash claimed the life of a 23-year-old Buna man April 22, reports the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Troopers responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on US 96 in Hardin County at approximately 9:45 p.m., , approximately one mile north of Silsbee.

Initial reports indicate that a 2011 Ford Mustang was traveling northbound in the inside traffic lane of US 96. A 2007 Toyota SUV was traveling south in the northbound traffic lane of US 96 and collided head-on with the Ford.

The driver of the Ford Mustang, 23-year-old Colt Kirkendall of Buna, was pronounced dead at the crash scene by Justice of the Peace Chris Ingram.

The driver of the Toyota, Jesse Collier III, 84, of Silsbee, was transported to Baptist hospital in Beaumont with serious injuries after being extricated from his vehicle.

All information is preliminary as troopers work to determine the exact factors that contributed to this fatal crash.

— DPS