Credit union robbed, suspect arrested

At about 4 p.m. Aug. 8, Beaumont police officers responded to a call from the Beaumont Community Credit Union on Martin Luther King Parkway in reference to an aggravated robbery that had just occurred.

Responding officers were told a suspect walked into the credit union and approached the teller with a plastic bag over his hand, acting as though he was concealing a firearm. He threatened the teller and demanded money. The teller complied with his demand and he fled south with the stolen money from the financial institute.

Through a collaborative effort with the FBI, Beaumont police investigators were able to locate the suspect at about 5 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Forsythe. The suspect was identifieed as Clarence Richard Griffin, a 28-year-old transient. He was transported to the station to speak with investigators before being booked into the Jefferson County Jail where he was being held without bond for an FBI hold.

The police department said Griffin's arrest was the direct result of a vigilent citizen and teamwork.