Crime Stoppers tip leads to burglary arrest

One Friday, Feb. 15, Jefferson County deputies, with assistance from a K-9 officer and the Jefferson County crime scene unit responded to two reported burglaries that took place in the 2700 block of Tyler Avenue in Nederland.

Photos showing a suspect vehicle used in the burglaries were obtained from neighboring home videos. Soon after the release of the photos, calls came into Crime Stoppers helping identify possible suspects.

While working in conjunction with the Nederland Police Department and the Port Arthur Police Department, investigators were able to identify all three suspects.

One suspect was identified as Tre'Vontae Jones, 18, of Port Arthur. A burglary warrant was issued for his arrest and he was apprehended by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office fugitive warrant unit and booked into Jefferson County Correctional Facility. Most items stolen were located and returned to the owners.

Two juvenile suspects remain at large.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office credits the multiple law enforcement agencies and the help of the community to quickly identify the suspects involved.

Tips to Crime Stoppers are 100 percent anonymous and can be reported by calling (409) 833-TIPS (8477)