Criminally negligent homicide charge for off-duty security guard who fired at fleeing car

A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted Michael Turner on a charge of criminally negligent homicide for shooting at a vehicle leaving the Express Mart at 2920 Jimmy Johnson Boulevard in Port Arthur on July 2 following an alleged theft. Two men entered the store, grabbing several cases of beer and exiting to a parked car. Shalala Fletcher was waiting in the parked vehicle. Turner, 67, pulled up in his vehicle, and upon seeing the vehicle fleeing the store with the beer, attempted to box them in their parking space. Turner, a security guard, drew his 9mm handgun and fired multiple shots at the fleeing vehicle in an attempt to shoot out the tires. One tire was hit, and a bullet entered the vehicle and struck Fletcher in the back. The vehicle traveled several blocks to another parking lot near CommunityBank. The two men there abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, leaving Fletcher in the car. Fletcher was pronounced dead at the scene.

Criminally negligent homicide, a state jail felony offense with a maximum penalty of two years confinement in a state jail, and up to $10,000 fine, occurs when a person causes the death of another and was criminally negligent in doing so.

Turner was taken into custody on Aug. 31.