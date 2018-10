U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is bringing his re-election campaign to Jefferson County for a rally Saturday. The rally is set for 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday at Edison Plaza in downtown Beaumont. Talk radio host and Fox News personality Sean Hannity will be there for the Oct. 20 rally, according to Edison Plaza’s social media page. Early voting begins on Oct. 22.

Those interested can register for this free event at https://tinyurl.com/y9d5srds.