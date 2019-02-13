Custody disagreement leads to birthday party shooting

On Saturday, Feb. 9, Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at Claiborne West Park off Interstate 10 regarding shots fired.

Deputies learned a custody disagreement between a mother and father resulted in a suspect accompanying the mother firing shots into the ground at the child's birthday party.

OCSO said there was no custodial paperwork showing the father had sole custody of the infant. The mother reportedly left with the child and the pair have been safely located. CPS is looking into the matter.

OCSO investigators are currently looking for the suspect, identified as Kane Ramirez, who may face charges of deadly conduct.