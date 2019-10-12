Cyclist killed in hit and run

The Port Arthur Police Department reported the agency was called to the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian wreck in the early morning hours of Oct. 10.

At about 3:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Savannah Avenue in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident. Upon arrival, officers found a 40-year-old male cyclist had been struck and killed and the suspect had fled the scene.

Members of the Advanced Acciddent Investigation Team were on duty at the time and investigated the crash. The Criminal Investigations Division was also called in to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information relating to the wreck is asked to contact PAPD at (409) 983-8600 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).