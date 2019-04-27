Daws to get new trial

Nearly one month after being convicted for conspiracy in the assault of her estranged husband, Jefferson County Judge Raquel West signed an order allowing Kelly Daws to face a jury for a second time.

The Motion for New Trial submitted on April 25 alleges Daws' trial attorney, Glen Crocker, committed "ineffective assistance of counsel" by failing to ensure accomplice-witness instructions were submitted to the jury.

Daws' ex-boyfriend attacked her estranged husband at his home in December 2016. According to the filed motion, the attacker, Joal Riley, was the state's key witness who testified against Daws during the trial.

Texas' criminal laws include a clause that prevents a defendant from being convicted solely based on the testimony of an accomplice, an instruction that must be relayed to the jury during trial.

The motion contends Riley's testimony was the only direct evidence linking Kelly to the alleged conspiracy, and due to the lack of instruction, a new trial is needed. Judge West issued the order for new trial on April 26.

Daws was released on bond following the signing of the order.

PREVIOUS REPORTING:

Kelly Daws, who allegedly conspired with her boyfriend to murder her estranged husband, ex- Port Arthur Police Officer Jerry Daws was found guilty by a Jefferson County jury and sentenced to serve 12 years by Judge Raquel West. This trial comes after Riley was sentenced to serve seven years for aggravated assault in May 2018, stemming from the stabbing of Officer Daws in December 2016.

According to a previous Examiner report, on Dec. 22, Officer Daws was off-duty in his Port Arthur apart- ment when he received a knock at his door. Upon answering, he encountered a man he did not recognize, later alleged to be Riley, who handed him a machete, which he said was to keep safe from children who might hurt themselves. A few minutes later, the same man returned requesting the machete back, to which Daws obliged.

Riley then allegedly “began stabbing Daws at his front door and followed him into his bedroom, stabbing Daws as Daws retreated,” an arrest affidavit stated.

Daws, however, began to use “hand-to-hand defensive techniques” and “diversionary tactics” to fight back and ultimately escape.

After escaping, a call to 911 was made at 6:33 p.m. stating that an officer was being assaulted at Willow Lake Apartments.

During a police investigation, as they were seeking to identify the suspect, a neighbor of Officer Daws’ at Willow Lake Apartments reported seeing a suspicious vehicle, which was later revealed to be in Riley’s possession.

At the time of the incident, Officer Daws was admit- ted into St. Elizabeth for treatment of his injuries, which were reported by PAPD as not life-threatening. After his release from St. Elizabeth, Daws was shown a photo of Riley. He was then quoted as saying, “That’s him! That’s him!”

Later, Riley was interviewed by PAPD Det. Mickey Sterling and admitted to being at the Willow Lakes Apartments at the time of the stabbing, saying that he was there looking for an old “Army buddy,” named Chris Hammond. PAPD Sgt. Scott Gaspard contacted a Chris Hammond of Nederland. It was reported that Hammond told Gaspard he had never heard of Riley or been to Willow Lakes Apartments.

Kelly Daws was later indicted and charged with criminal conspiracy and criminal solicitation, both second-degree felonies.