Deadline to apply for seat on BISD Board is Feb. 17

Whether seeking an elected seat on the Beaumont Independent School District Board of Trustees or an appointed seat on the same school district’s Board of Managers, those interested in sitting on the dais come May 2017 are now putting their intentions in writing as the deadline to file for either position quickly approaches.

May will mark the first election for BISD since 2011, with the last elected Board of Trustees holding onto their titles in name only as of July 2014, when then Texas Education Agency Commissioner Michael Williams set aside the authority vested in the trustees and installed an appointed Board of Managers to oversee the district.

According to Williams, the decision to take action to remove authority from representatives selected by the voters was not one he took lightly, and he did so only after multiple agencies found the BISD Board of Trustees significantly undermanaging the district’s affairs as embezzlement, educator-sanctioned test cheating and contractor fraud took place. After TEA investigations into various BISD special education, finance and governance issues, Williams selected a Board of Managers to take the place of the trustees. The appointees were only supposed to be in service for two years.

However, once installed, new legislation was passed that allowed for the managers to stay put longer. The appointed officials agreed to stay on long enough to hold an election and finish the current school year.

Still, current TEA Commissioner Mike Morath has not ceded his authority to continue to seat a Board of Managers for as long as he sees fit. This week, the TEA announced that an online application is available on the agency website (tea.texas.gov) for any community member seeking to serve on the BISD Board of Managers. The online application is also available on the Beaumont Independent School District website, bmtisd.com.

According to TEA spokesperson DeEtta Culbertson, “a majority of the Board of Managers must consist of members of the Beaumont ISD community who are committed to service on behalf of the students of the district. The appointed board of managers will replace the currently appointed members.”

How that will play out with a new elected group of trustees remains to be seen, but Culbertson said Morath’s intent is to make a continuing course of action known before election day.

Whether an elected trustee or appointer manager, volunteers serve “without compensation,” per education code. In general, the group would have the exclusive power and duty to govern and oversee the management of the district; may adopt rules, such as local policies and procedures, and bylaws necessary to carry out the powers and duties; and is entrusted with the primary responsibility for ensuring that the district or school complies with all applicable requirements of state educational programs.

Applicants for the elected seats as of Wednesday, Feb. 8, include District 1 – Charles J. Daleo; District 2 – Zenobia Randall Bush, Daniel Ozane; District 3 – Thomas P. Sigee Sr.; District 4 – Shedrick Evans; District 5 – Nathan Cross; and At-large – Denise Wallace-Spooner, Darrell Antwine, Robert Dunn, Willie M. Lewis and Tillie Hickman. The deadline to file for election is Feb. 17. For more information on how to file, go to bmtisd.com. The application period for a spot on the Board of Managers will run through Feb. 20 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Beaumont_BOM.

Additionally, TEA will host a pre-selection board of managers training session from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Region 5 Education Service Center, 350 Pine St., in Beaumont.

According to Culbertson, TEA staff will be on hand “to explain the significant impact and importance that the appointed board of managers’ decisions will ultimately have on student outcomes in the district.”

Community members, especially those interested in serving as a trustee or manager, are strongly encouraged to attend and participate in the session.