Deadline draws nigh to declare Hurricane Harvey damage in Jefferson County in advance of tax bills

Southeast Texas streets lined with family heirlooms, belongings that took a lifetime to amass, objects once treasured now turned to trash with the torrential rainfall wrought by Hurricane Harvey, are now streets lined with homes that are worth only a fraction of what they were prior to the August storm. Still, unless homeowners report the damage to the proper appraisal district, home valuations used in calculating property taxes will not reflect the accurate value of the damaged property.

In Jefferson County, the Central Appraisal District (JCAD) has sent survey letters to homeowners to report their storm damage so that the property’s valuation can reflect the property value as it was Jan. 1. However, according to JCAD Chief Appraiser Angela Bellard, many of the surveys sent to homeowners in the district have been returned without reaching the property’s rightful owner...

To read the full Undocumented Damages story from the January 11th issue of The Examiner, subscribe and read the full issue online: http://theexaminer.com/print-version

Or, purchase The Examiner wherever Southeast Texas newspapers are sold.

Jennifer Johnson can be reached at (409) 832-1400, ext. 231, or by e-mail at jennifer [at] theexaminer [dot] com.