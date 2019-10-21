Deadly weekend in Port Arthur

Over the weekend, the Port Arthur Police Department reported a number of violent crimes taking place involving firearms and resulting in the deaths of two individuals.

The first call reported by PAPD came in at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and advised that a subject had been shot at the Avery Trace Apartments. Arriving officers found a black male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, at about 2:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Vicksberg with shots fired reported at the location. Officers found four individuals had sustained gunshot wounds, including a 22-year-old woman that was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Jasmine Newman, a Port Arthur resident and mother of two. Newman reportedly had multiple gunshot wounds throughout her body. The initial investigation revealed that Newman was an innocent bystander.

7 a.m., PAPD responded to the 3600 block of Seventh Street in reference to a drive-by shooting. Upon arrival, officers found "a high volume of rounds had been fired into the residence," according to PAPD information. There were approximately 10 adults and children inside the home at the time of the shooting and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information relating to the shootings is asked to call PAPD at (409) 983-8600 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (4099) 833-TIPS (8477).