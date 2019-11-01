Deceased teenager identified in attempted robbery

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into the shooting death that occurred Tuesday night, Oct. 29, in Central Gardens in the 1500 block of Lamar.

The deceased has been identified as a 16-year-old male from Orange County. His family has been notified. At this time, his name will not be released.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about the incident contact Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477), www.833tips.com or download the P3 app on your electronic device. You will not be asked for your identification and you could be eligible for a cash reward.