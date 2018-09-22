Defendant with gun in courtroom faces jury

“No one said anything” and “no one complained” last week when Liberty County Pct. 6 Constable John Joslin walked into a Jefferson County courtroom armed and in full uniform as a defendant of a perjury charge the lawman faced, says County Court at Law No. 3 Judge Clint Woods.

And apparently, no one – including the judge – said anything when a witness in the case was sent into the courtroom shackled and in jail garb.

But, in light of the hung jury and in the interest of public safety, maybe someone should have – someone like Judge Woods, who has the right to make such rules inside his courtroom.

Peace officer accused of perjury

Defendant John Joslin, accused of lying under oath, entered the courtroom through the front door, described Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Chief Deputy Charlie Porter. As previously mentioned, Joslin entered in his full constable’s uniform – badge, handcuffs and a holstered sidearm.

To bystanders and bailiffs, Joslin had all the appearances of a law enforcement officer ready to testify. So, though against JCSO policy and procedure to allow a defendant to remain armed, it’s not surprising that bailiffs did not immediately notice that Joslin was the defendant and not a witness. They allowed him to keep his service weapon with him, even as he walked to the front of the courtroom to take his place in the defendant’s seat.

“My officers had an error in judgment letting him come in there with his weapon on,” Chief Porter said of the bailiffs, who are employed by JCSO. “He came through the front door like everyone else, but he walked in with the (Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office) investigators. I think it caught the officers a little off-guard.

“It’s not normal for an officer who is a defendant to show up in uniform. There are a couple of issues with that.”

Porter explained that witnesses and jurors alike may feel intimidated by an officer in uniform, possibly causing them to fear testifying against him or to fear ruling against him as the defendant.

“That’s why it shouldn’t be allowed,” Porter asserted...

