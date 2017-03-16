Deputies arrest burglary suspect, recover 15 grams of meth

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Beaumont man suspected of multiple burglaries March 13 and recovered 15 grams of methamphetamine during the subsequent investigation, reports Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Captain Crystal Holmes.

According to a news release from Holmes, at about 2:30 p.m., deputies stopped a black Mitsubishi matching the description of a vehicle involved in several Beaumont burglaries highlighted on Crimestoppers.

The driver, 35-year-old Forrest Mabry, was initially arrested for no Driver’s License and no proof of insurance. Deputies then reportedly saw several items possibly related to burglaries in plain view inside the vehicle. They obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, and discovered 15 grams of meth and "a multitude of items" believed to have been stolen in the Beaumont burgaries," as well as burglaries in other parts of Jefferson County, Holmes stated in the release.

Mabry was booked into the Jefferson County Jail for traffic offenses as well as felony possession of a controlled substance. He was additionally charged with retaliation for threatening bodily injury to the arresting deputy, reports JCSO.

Holmes revealed that Mabry was already out of jail on bond for felony possession of a controlled substance stemming from an arrest on February 2, also involving meth.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges could be forthcoming.