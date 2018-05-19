Deputies arrest burglary suspects in Northwest Forest

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects after responding to a report from a contractor who saw suspicious activity while working at a Northwest Forest residence in the county, just off Tram Road.

JCSO Capt. Crystal Holmes reports that deputies responded to the location at 10:26 a.m. A roofing contractor and his crew were working on a house when they saw a suspicious white male in the yard. The contractor advised that the white male said he was looking for a job. After speaking to the suspicious male, the contractor watched as he walked next door. The suspect, along with a white female, began stealing items from the storage building. The contractor confronted them and made them leave. The contractor then called 911.

The contractor gave an excellent description of the suspects and the truck that they were in. When Deputies arrived, they located the truck that was now hooked up to a lowboy trailer. It was backed up to another residence.

While Deputies were speaking to the suspects, they were notified by another neighbor that their lowboy trailer had just been stolen from their yard. It was the same trailer that was hooked up to the suspect’s truck.

Both suspects had warrants and were immediately placed under arrest. Deputies found Meth in a pocket on the male. The lowboy trailer was returned to the owner. The suspect truck, belonging to the female, was towed and impounded.

Deputies arrested and charged 35-year-old Kristopher Street of Lumberton with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft and Burglary. He also had an outstanding traffic warrant from Nederland.

Deputies arrested and charged 35-year-old Elizabeth Sharp of Lumberton with and Burglary. She also had a Theft by Check Warrant out of Lumberton.

"There have been several occasions since Hurricane Harvey where contractors have alerted Law Enforcement to suspicious activities," Holmes stated in a news release. "As always, keep vigilant."

