Deputies arrest escaped inmate smuggling contraband into prison

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested a federal escapee as the inmate attempted to smuggle numerous items of contraband back into the federal prison complex in Beaumont, reports Capt. Crystal Holmes.

According to Holmes, deputies received information that inmates were escaping from the federal complex on the back side of the facility and crossing onto private land owned by a local rancher. It was reported that they were picking up contraband and taking it back inside the prison.

JCSO Narcotics Investigators and U.S. Marshals set up surveillance at about 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 24. As they watched, a vehicle entered onto the private property and made a drop of a large duffle bag. At approximately 7:30 p.m. an inmate ran from the prison grounds and grabbed the duffle bag. As the escapee was running back toward the prison, deputies made the arrest.

The duffle bag contained three bottles of brandy, one bottle of whiskey, multiple bags of Bugler tobacco, packaged snacks, fruit and a large amount of home-cooked food.

The escapee was identified as 25-year-old Joshua Hansen of Dallas. He was in prison on narcotics charges. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on charges of escape and possession of marijuana. He also has a federal hold placed on him, according to Holmes.

The investigation continues.