Deputies arrest suspect after Wednesday manhunt

April 11, at 10:24 a.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received calls of a vehicle that drove off into the water on FM 365 near Hillebrandt Bayou. Callers said the driver exited the vehicle and ran across a field.

Deputies were dispatched to the area to look for him and recover the vehicle. Deputies searched the area while the vehicle was being pulled from the water. A check of the license plate indicated that it was stolen earlier that morning in Bridge City. Bridge City police advised that the suspect in the robbery was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Deputies used the sheriff’s helicopter and a K-9 from Port Arthur Police Department to search for the suspect. An emergency notification was sent out to residences in the area through the STAN system to advise them of the situation, and residence were asked to call in any suspicious persons or activity.

Deputies suspended the search after almost three hours. Deputies remained in the area incase residences called in any suspicious persons.

Later that afternoon, a deputy in the area spotted an individual walking the levee where the vehicle went into the water. Additional units arrived, setup a perimeter, and were able to take him into custody without incident in the area of FM 365 and Hillebrandt Bayou.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect as 39-year-old Christian David Rockwell of Nederland. He remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 bond for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and several other traffic offenses, including an outstanding Justice of the Peace warrant out of Orange County.

If you are a resident in the area where the search took place and did not receive an alert message, go to www.thestan.com or call (844) 843-7826 to register for future notifications.

— JCSO