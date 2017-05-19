Deputies arrest three after finding ecstasy, marijuana and promethazine in Port Neches

Detectives from the Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force reportedly arrested three men and found large amounts of ecstasy, liquid promethazine (also known as lean, syrup and sizzurp) and hydroponic marijuana at a residence in Port Neches folllowing a complaint from a local citizen, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

According to Deputy Marcus McLellan, detectives investigating a complaint of possible narcotics activity went to 877 Ridgewood #92, the Palms Apartments, on May 18 shorty after noon and spoke to Jerry McDaniel, 25, who answered the door of the residence. Detectives reported that when McDaniel opened the door to the apartment, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana. Another subject on the apartment lease, identified as 21-year-old Eric Hernandez, was also present and gave consent to search the apartment.

Inside the apartment, detectives discovered approximately two-and-a-half pounds hydroponic marijuana "packaged for distribution," approximately 120 grams of liquid promethazine and 40 tablets of ecstasy. They also reportedly found a loaded pistol and a loaded AK-47 assault rifle with a large drum magazine for ammo inside the apartment.

Hernandez and Anthony M. Gants, 21, were arrested for felony possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. McDaniel was arrested for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

"The Sheriff’s Office is committed to making Jefferson County safe for everyone," stated McLellan.