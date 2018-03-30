Deputies arrest Vidor man for meth possession

Orange County Sheriff's Investigators arrested a Vidor man reportedly in possession of a large amount methamohatime during a traffic stop March 27, reports Criminal Investigator and Public Information Officer Janois Strause Grizzaffi.

According to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, investigators were working in the Vidor area at about 8:20 p.m. when they observed a green 1998 Ford Ranger pulling a trailer carrying a Yamaha Grizzly 700 four-wheeler turn onto North Tram from F.M. 1132 without stopping for the stop light or signaling the turn. Investigators immediately activated their emergency lights to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle itself did not immediately stop. Instead, the vehicle continued at a slow pace until stopping on North Tram near Ogden.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was identified by investigators as 40-year-old, Paul Joseph Lagrone of Vidor. Investigators plaves Lagrone under arrest for a parole violation. That's when they say they discovered approximately 27 grams of methamphetamine hidden in his waist area.

When deputies ran the registration on the four-wheeler, it returned to an individual out of Houston. Investigators were unable to make contact with registered owner.

Lagrone was transported to the Orange County Jail for the parole violation and for possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony. If the four-wheeler turns out to have been stolen, Lagrone could also be charged with felony theft.