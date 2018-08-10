Deputies discover $11k worth of illicit drugs during warrant search

Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) investigators executing a search warrant seized about two pounds of hydroponic marijuana from a residence in the 5300 block of Old Highway 87 in Orange on Aug. 8, reports OCSO Criminal Investigator/Public Information Officer Janois Strause Grizzaffi.

According to a news release from Grizzaffi, OCSO Narcotics and Criminal Investigation divisions arrived at the residence with the search warrant at close to 2:30 p.m. and soon discovered the drugs, with an estimated street value of $11,000, and numerous items of paraphernalia and surveillance equipment. Investigators also seized two firearms and other electronic devices found at the residence.

Investigators did not immediately arrest the resident of the home, identified as 57-year-old Thomas Sonnier; however, Grizzaffi reports, charges of felony possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon are expected to be filed against him with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office in the near future.

A criminal database search revealed Sonnier was arrested for felony possession of marijuana in 2009, convicted of the crime in 2010 and sentenced at that time to four years probation.