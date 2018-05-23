Deputies find suspected ecstasy during traffic stop

Deputies stopping "a speeder" on the interstate found 57 grams of suspected ecstasy and a stolen handgun May 17, reports the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release from Capt. Crystal Holmes, Deputies Hazelton and Smith stopped 34-year-old Damarion Walker of Baytown for speeding near mile marker 840 at about 8:25 a.m. The deputies noted that Walker "appeared very nervous and was uncooperative." A K-9 was called to the scene, and Port Neches Officer Heilman responded to assist. The K-9 alerted while searching the car, indicating that narcotics were inside the vehicle. A subsequent search of the car yielded approximately 57 grams of ecstasy and a handgun stolen out of Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Walker was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Walker has a prior felony conviction out of Natchitoches.