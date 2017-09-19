Deputies find suspected meth and meth pipe during traffic stop

Orange County Sheriff's deputies reportedly discovered more than 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine and "assorted drug parapehernalia" after stopping a man for failing to use his turn signal Sept. 18.

According to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, investigators with the Special Services Division initiated a traffic stop on a passenger car in the 1300 of Highway 1132 in Vidor at 3:46 p.m. after they observed the operator failed to properly activate a turn signal while conducting a right turn and traveled over the improved shoulder.

The operator of the vehicle, who was identified as 39-year-old Christopher Duane Cartlidge, had two outstanding warrants for harassment issued for his arrest out of Jefferson County and was taken into custody. During an inventory of his vehicle, investigators discovered a baggie containing 1.7 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine. They found a second baggie containing even more suspected meth, 13.8 grams of the white crystal-like substance. In addition to the suspected methamphetamine, investigators also located drug paraphernalia, including a meth pipe and windproof lighter.

Cartlidge was transported to the Orange County Correctional Facility where he was booked in for his outstanding warrants as well as the second-degree felony charge of Possession of Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1. His bond was set at $12,000. The bond for the two Jefferson County warrants totaled $5000, or $2,500 on each charge.