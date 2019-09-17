Deputies looking for sex assault suspect

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a man accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child who has been on the lam for the last year-and-a-half.

JCSO reported 38-year-old Jose Ramos was last known to live in Port Neches and has been at large for more than 18 months. Ramos is 5-foot-3-inches and about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information relating to his location is asked to contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477), online at 833tips.com or through the smartphone P3 app. Any information given through the tip line is anonymous and tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.