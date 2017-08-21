Deputies rescue driver from submerged truck

Jefferson County Deputies rescued a man from a submerged truck in Hillebrandt Bayou after the driver had suffered a medical emergency, pulling the unconscious man from rising waters Aug. 13, reports Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Capt. Crystal Holmes.

According to Holmes, Deputy K. Scoggan was traveling on FM 365 near the Hillebrandt Bayou Bridge at 10:13 p.m. when she noticed what appeared to be exhaust stacks and black smoke coming from the water area of the bayou, south of FM 365. Deputy Scoggan immediately turned her patrol vehicle around and noticed it was a truck mostly submerged in the water. She approached the truck and saw a man in the driver’s seat slumped over towards the passenger seat, unresponsive due to a medical emergency. She tried to get his attention, but was unsuccessful.

Scoggan discarded her duty belt, got into the water and attempted to break the driver’s window to get to the man in the truck when Deputy B. Torres arrived on scene. The pair was unable to break a side window, so they got onto the hood of the truck and broke the front windshield in an attempt to get inside the cab. Once they broke the windshield, they noticed the man started to move, and they were able to get him to roll down his window.

Once his driver’s side window was rolled down, Deputies Crain and Staggs assisted in getting the man and the two deputies to the bank. Acadian EMS was on-scene and transported the man to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition at the time of the report Aug. 18.

"All deputies involved did a phenomenal job in this rescue," Capt. Holmes stated in a news release. "This man could have easily drowned in the sinking mud. The thought of alligators, snakes, fire ants and spiders did not keep these deputies from doing their jobs."

The grateful family of the driver who was rescued from the mire sent a heartfelt message to the sheriff's office following the rescue.

"I don't know if any of them will be able to read this. But I would like to thank the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Deputies that saved Alan's life. They went above and beyond to help him. I have always respected law enforcement. But what they did for him Sunday night was above and beyond. Thank you to each and every one of you!"