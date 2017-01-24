Deputies seize marijuana, cash during traffic stop

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force seized 10 pounds of marijuana and $5,000 in cash during a traffic stop Jan. 23, reports Deputy Marcus McLellan.

According to a news release from McLellan, deputies working traffic on Interstate 10 near Hamshire Road stopped a black Dodge Charger traveling westbound for a traffic violation. They made contact with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, and determined he seemed suspicious and nervous. The deputies asked for consent to search the vehicle, and the driver voluntarily consented, stated McLellan.

During the search of the vehicle, deputies discovered a black duffle bag located in the trunk. Inside the bag, McLellan reports, they found the cash and drugs.

The driver, identified as 43-year-old Terrence Claiborne of Humble, was arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. He is charged with felony possession of marijuana. At the time of the release, he was awaiting arraignment, and no bond had been set.

The drugs, money and vehicle were taken by deputies as evidence in the ongoing investigation.