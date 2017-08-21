Deputy finds 18 bottles of codeine during traffic stop

A Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy discovered 18 bottles of suspected codeine, a small amount of marijuana and a couple of colorful pills during a traffic stop on I-10 eastbound Aug. 19, reports Deputy Marcus McLellan.

According to McLellan, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brigitte Hazleton was working traffic on I-10 eastbound at about 12:30 p.m. when he stopped a silver Chrysler 300 at mile marker 847 for speeding.

Hazleton made contact with the three occupants of the vehicle, identified as Darius Gowdy AKA Darrian Givins (driver), Keshante Patton (front passenger) and Megan Spann (rear passenger). While talking with the occupants, the deputy reports detecting a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted.

The search revealed the 18 bottles of suspected codeine, which were secreted away in the trunk and trunk lining. Deputy Hazleton also located a small bag of suspected marijuana inside a cigarette box in the front passenger door pocket. In the side pocket of Patton's pink purse, the deputy found an orange pill believed to be Ecstasy. She also found a yellow pill with 36/01 imprinted on it, suspected to be hydrocodone, in the front passenger door handle pocket.

All three subjects were arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Darius Gowdy (aka Darrian Givins) was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Codeine), Possession of Marijuana, Fail to Identify Fugitive from Justice and a felony warrant out of Mississippi for Burglary.

Spann was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Codeine) and Possession of Marijuana.

Patton was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Ecstacy) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone).