Deputy sentenced for indecent exposure

As most Americans were sun-gazing during a rare solar eclipse, the cloak of darkness not only shadowed the sun but also emptied the Orange County Courthouse as a skeleton crew of staff and guests haunted the usually bustling halls of justice.

Then, while the moon’s shadow covered the sun and everyone looked to the sky, (now former) Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Foley looked into the eyes of Judge Mandy White-Rogers and pleaded guilty to allegations of indecent exposure.

Just days before the court appearance, Judge Rogers’ office had no record of Foley’s pending courtroom schedule. Whenever it would be that Foley was to come to court, the court administrator further advised, it would only be to schedule future court dates. When Foley did show up in Rogers’ County Court at Law courtroom less than a week later with no posted docket to alert anyone to its happening, the only spectators were the defendant’s wife and Examiner staff.

No exhibits were read into evidence, no statements given before the court. Foley was presented with the charge and he pleaded guilty — case closed. In return for his plea to one misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure, Foley was sentenced to six months jail time suspended in lieu of nine months of probation, and a $600 fine.

As part of standard operating procedure, Foley had to agree that he was pleading guilty because he was indeed guilty before accepting his sentence and retreating into the hall to wait for an initial introduction to his new probation officer.

There, Foley said he was unable to comment on the allegations, but his wife, Martha, offered her take on the chain of events. According to her, there was no way what was alleged could be true as he was with her the whole time.

Except, she later added, when she went into the couple’s home, at which point, “I could still see him through the window the entire time.”

Victims claim assault with blowtorch

A Class B misdemeanor case of “indecent exposure” does little to describe the scene painted by the alleged victims, neighbors of the Foleys, who told authorities at the beginning of May that Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Foley brutally attacked them. According to victims we’ll call “Ava” and “Emma” to protect their identities, the women were quite familiar with Foley and felt safe with him until he entered their home without consent, took off his pants and proceeded to chase them around the home with his genitals exposed Sunday evening, April 30.

“I could not believe what was taking place and I immediately shout ‘Oh my God, Brian. What are you doing?!? Put your clothes back on right now and get out of the house!’” Ava wrote in her statement, according to a supplement to the complaint report obtained by The Examiner.

The report to police alleges that the two women were possibly drugged, both women claiming to have little recollection of much of the night. What they do remember, they say, was fighting off Deputy Foley as he chased them around their home, genitals exposed, shouting vulgarities and begging for sex.

At one point, according to the report to police, Foley even used a blowtorch he had been using earlier to burn bamboo to torment his victims, burning the hair off one woman’s face in the process.

Emma wrote in her statement that the encounter with their neighbor Foley on April 30 was at first relatively benign. After an afternoon of cooperative yard work, repairing a fence that separated their two properties, the sun was still in the sky when the sheriff’s deputy offered the women a beverage to end the day.

“Brian says he had some smooth whiskey for us to try,” the woman informed investigators. “It seemed like a nice idea, kind of a celebratory way to close up the weekend before we went inside to get ready for the work week, so we said, ‘Sure,’ we’d try some.”

Fifteen minutes later, she said, Foley came back with a bottle but no glasses. Instead, the women took small sips straight from the container but quickly regretted the decision to imbibe.

“Within minutes of me taking those first two little sips, which was not even as much as a half a shot, my lips and mouth started going numb,” Emma claimed. “I remember touching my lips and telling (Ava), ‘My lips are going numb; they’re tingling.’ It felt like I had just left the dentist’s office. From that point on, my memory is foggy.”

Emma and Ava believe they were drugged, as the “foggy” feeling continued throughout the encounter and both were disoriented and having difficulty keeping their mental and physical faculties. Both women provided samples for toxicology testing but no results have been reported.

“I have bits and pieces of memory left, but nothing fluid,” Emma wrote in her statement to police. “For example, I can’t replay in my head all that happened like a video; it’s more like a few still shot photos. I felt like I had no control over my body, almost like it was an out-of-body experience, and I couldn’t vocalize this or tell (Ava) I needed help.”

According to Emma, Foley then began to touch her – at first, fiddling with the bracelets on her wrist, then touching and grabbing her breasts.

“Once again, I was aware of this but could not react,” she said. “The next series of events are just fragments of memories. He reached over and grabbed (Ava’s) shirt at the neck area and pulled it almost in half; the tear went down to her waistline.”

Ava’s statement to police echoed Emma’s.

“I do remember, right after I take my second sip, Brian starts drinking larger amounts of the whiskey and eventually becomes inappropriate with comments,” Ava reported. “I found it to be shocking but I didn’t really know how to react. At some point, I remember him reaching over, grabbing my yard shirt that had a small hole at the top near my neck. He then tears my shirt down the middle.”

After that, the off-duty law enforcement officer jumped the fence to their property and began making his way to the back door of the women’s home. Ava and Emma follow, not sure what to do.

Things escalated quickly from there.

“The split second we enter the house through the back door and the door shuts, we are all three standing right at the door when Brian makes a comment about ‘looking at what he has’ and does so in a very forceful manner,” Ava reported. “He immediately drops his pants, exposing his erect penis.”

Ava tries to diffuse the situation, ordering the uninvited guest to put on his clothes and leave.

“He continues to stand there and will not put his pants back on,” she said. “I tell him again to leave right now and he will not. (Emma) is standing next to me and is seeing the whole thing but is in a very odd trance and is unable to speak. I hollered a third, fourth and fifth time to GET OUT and go home and he refuses.”

Emma, groggy and in a daze, tries to retreat to her bedroom, but Foley follows, Ava stated.

“I run in between them and yell at him to get out of here AGAIN; at the same time, I’m trying to block the entrance to the bedroom,” Ava reported to investigators in a typed witness statement. Emma falls to the floor before making it to her safe haven and lacks the wherewithal to recover.

“She lands on her behind and is just sitting there in a daze,” Ava reported. “Brian runs up, pants still off and genitals exposed, and asks if she is OK and I start screaming at him to ‘get the f**k out.’

“Again, he won’t leave and is basically begging for sex.”

In the ensuing chaos, the women are able to cajole Foley into walking outside, where he continues to shout vulgarities at the women as they quickly retreat into the confines of their residence and lock the door. Some time later, Foley is still in the women’s yard, and asks to come back inside the home to look for his lost phone. Given a resounding “no” on his request for reentry to the women’s home, Foley then allegedly continues to request sex instead.

Rebuffed on all accounts, Foley finally retreats to his own home, Ava reported – but it wasn’t the last the women would see of him that evening. When Ava went outside to retrieve her pets once she thought the coast was clear, Foley is there again, asking for help finding his missing phone. Wanting the whole thing to be over with, Ava agrees to call his phone to help him locate it.

“I called his number and his phone rang once and he saw it light up under his foot,” Ava reported. “It was at this time that he took the blowtorch that was in his hand, raised it in the direction of my face and pulled the button. I saw flames and quickly shielded my face. I smelled burned hair and raced inside to check myself in the mirror. I was terrified that he had burned my face and hair, but luckily the only thing that seemed burned was some facial hair that had singed.”

The April 30 events were a blur the following morning, both women reported. It wasn’t until a couple days after the incident that the women finally worked up the courage to report to the police what had happened.

When Texas Ranger Daniel Young was called in by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the complaint, about a week had passed. According to him, Foley “didn’t deny exposing his genitals” to the complaining witnesses.

“Deputy Foley advised that due to PTSD, he had no memory of exposing himself to them,” but did not deny the women’s claims, Young reported in an affidavit for Foley’s arrest on one count of indecent exposure.

Thursday, Aug. 10, Foley was arrested on the exposure charge and released the same day on a $1,500 bond.

Foley’s wife, Martha, said that her husband didn’t know how to react when confronted with the charges well after the alleged events had already taken place. Although he worked for years as a sheriff’s deputy, Foley suffers from PTSD from being in war during Desert Storm, and has no short-term memory, according to his wife. So, when asked if it was true that he assaulted the two women who reported the assault to law enforcement, he couldn’t be sure.

“He actually gets a check for that,” Martha said. The small amount of money coming in from the wartime disability, Martha added, is much needed now that her husband is no longer employed with the sheriff’s office as a result of this investigation. Foley was within a year of eligibility for retirement – now he’ll get nothing, she said. Additionally, defending the indecency allegations cost the Foleys most of their savings, and has put a real financial strain on the couple.

Martha doesn’t believe her husband did anything the victims claim.

“I didn’t put much stock into what they were saying,” Martha said, due to the “ridiculousness of the events.”

As to why her husband pleaded guilty if he wasn’t guilty, Martha said it was just too expensive and too risky to fight the battle any longer.

“Had it gone to trial,” Martha said, “it would have gone as a felony.

“They said if he didn’t plead to this, they would charge him with the assault, the drugging, everything. The risk was too great.”

Foley still resides in the neighborhood where his alleged victims also call home. Foley, who was placed on paid administrative leave in May, resigned his position with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office the day of his arrest.