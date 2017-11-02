Detectives find crack cocaine, illegal firearm in drug bust

On Nov. 1 around 11:00 a.m., narcotics detectives from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigated a narcotics complaint in the 4300 block of Houston Street in Beaumont.

Detectives conducted surveillance in the area near a specific house. Detectives stopped a vehicle leaving the house for a traffic violation onMarie Street.

During the traffic stop, Detectives observed a semi auto handgun in the vehicle. The driver was identified as Willie Paul Rideaux, 38, ofBeaumont. Rideaux is a convicted felon and prohibited by law to be in possession of a firearm.

Detectives also found a baggie containing seven white rocks of crack cocaine in the vehicle. Rideaux was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm. The crack cocaine weighed approximately 2.1 grams. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) will follow up investigating the drug case due to this being within a gun free / drug free zone.

The Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force appreciates citizens reporting drug dealing in their communities and assisting in removing this type ofactivity from their neighborhoods.

To report drug activity in your neighborhood, you can call the Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force at (409) 726-2950 or Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-8477.

- Jefferson County Sheriff's Office