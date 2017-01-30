Detectives seize hundreds of grams of meth, arrest two in Orange County

Detectives from the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) and the Orange Police Department (OPD) seized hundreds of grams of methamphetamine and arrested two men Jan. 27 after stopping the men for traffic violations and during the execution of a search warrant at one suspect's residence in Vidor.

According to a news release from OCSO Criminal Investigator Janois Grizzaffi, detectives with the OCSO Special Services Division and the OPD Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in the 2800 Block of MacArthur Drive. During the traffic stop, detectives arrested 35-year-old Jonathan D. Hickey of Vidor for traffic offenses. While taking inventory of the vehicle, the detectives reportedly located in excess of 300 grams, or 12.5 ounces, of methamphetamine.

At the same time Hickey was detained, a second vehicle was stopped in a nearby Wal-Mart. The driver of that vehicle was ultimately arrested after officers discovered what they believe to be one ounce of meth during a search of the vehicle. The driver was identified as 32-year-old Damon Delli of Bridge City.

Detective then executed a search warrant at Hickey's residence, located at 2185 West Freeway Blvd. in Vidor. During a search of the residence, detectives located a semi-automatic rifle, a sawed-off shotgun and a semi-automatic pistol, Grizzaffi reports.

Hickey is being charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Penalty Group 1 charge with an amount exceeding 200 grams, a first-degree felony, and three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

Delli was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Penalty Group 1 charge with an amount exceeding four grams but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

Both were transported to the Orange County Jail.

Hickey has a history of drug arrests, and has been featured in The Examiner previously. A criminal database search revealed both Hickey and Delli have previous convictions for drug charges, including prior incidents involving methamphetamine.