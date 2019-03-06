Deweyville man arrested after striking deputy with vehicle

A Newton County deputy directing traffic by a structure fire on Highway 12 in Deweyville was struck in a hit-and-run incident on Friday, March 1, at about 9 p.m.

According to information from Newton County Sheriff's Office, the driver left the scene and headed south on Highway 87. A second deputy attempted to pursue the vehicle but lost sight of it as they entered Orange County. Law enforcement, with the help of witnesses located the abandoned truck at a home near Abes Road.

The suspect, identified as Scott Gantt, came out of the residence and after a brief standoff, surrendered to authorities. He was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, accidenty involving injury, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated. Gantt was released from Newton County Jail on bonds totalling $151,000.

The deputy was transported to an emergency center in Orange County and treated for a knee and foot injury.