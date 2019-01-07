Deweyville schools close due to flooding

The Deweyville Independent School District has opted to close it's doors Monday, Jan. 7 because of rising flood waters on the Sabine River due to the opening of the Toledo Bend flood gates.

According to information from the school district, the safety/flood team met and "decided that we will not be asking residents to risk bringing students to school Monday." The district will be closed to students and staff on Monday. Monday afternoon, the safety/flood team will reassess the situation to make a determination for Tuesday.