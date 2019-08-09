Dice game goes wrong

Wednesday, Aug. 7, at about 3 a.m. the Beaumont Police Department was called to Waffle House located on College Street in reference to a victim of a shooting.

Their preliminary investigation revealed that several subjects were playing dice outside the restaurant. One of the subjects lost his money during the game and left, returning a short time later with a firearm. The suspect began robbing people who were still playing.

One individual refused to comply with the robber's request, resulting in the suspect shooting the victim. Police report the victim sustained a gunshot wound to a lower extremity and was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle prior to police arrival.

BPD is investigating the incident and has asked anyone with information to call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).