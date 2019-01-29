Dice game leads to shooting of two

On Sunday, Jan. 27, the Beaumont Police Department (BPD) received a call to 810 S. Major Drive in reference to a shooting victim. Officers located a victim in the parking lot suffeering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. Witnesses informed officers the suspects of the shooting had left the scene in a white Dodge Charger.

As BPD was working the scene, a second call came through regarding a shooting victim at a residence in the 8200 block of Lawrence Drives. Upon their arrival, officers discovered this second victim had just arrived back to his residence in his white Dodge Charger, allowing them to quickly link the two calls.

According to witness statements and BPD's preliminary investigation, the two gunshot victims were gambling over a dice game when a disturbance ensued. During the argument, one victim attempted to retrieve a handgun from his pocket but lost control of it. The second victim picked up the handgun and attempted to fire it at the first victim.

A third individual intervened with another handgun and fired several shots at the two, striking both victims. One victim was treated and released from a local hospital, while the other was admitted with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.