Diocese of Beaumont releases names of priests with credible allegations

The Diocese of Beaumont was among several Texas dioceses which released the names of priests who have been determined to have credible accusations of indecent behavior with minors.

The lists consists of 13 clergymen and dates back to priests ordained as early as the 1920s. Of the accused, nine are deceased.

The list includes: Ronald Bollich, John Byrne, Henry Drouilhet, James Engle, Albert Geoffroy, Earl Mudd, Frank Paduch, August Pucar, Jude Sivcoski, Roger Thibodeaux, Joseph Tully and Herman Vincent.

The Diocese of Beaumont has faced a number of lawsuits from the families and alleged victims of the clergymen.

The Diocese released a statement regarding the release of names.

"Earlier today, Bishop Curtis Guillory, S.V.D., shared a letter with the faithful of the Diocese of Beaumont concerning the sexual abuse of minors by clergy.

"In his letter, Bishop Guillory asked Southeast Texas Catholics to face the painful reality that there have been priests against whom a credible allegation has been made.

"The letter and those names have been shared with parishes, missions and schools in the diocese and with the Catholic faithful. Both the letter and the names have been posted on the diocese’s website and will appear in the next edition of the diocesan newspaper.

"In his letter Bishop Guillory stated that the last incident of sexual abuse of a minor by clergy in the Diocese of Beaumont that the diocese is currently aware of and that has been determined credible occurred in 1994.

"Bishop Guillory told the faithful that nothing can ever “fully make right the heinous sins and crimes that have hurt so many. We can remain completely committed to being a part of the healing process and working with all our energy to protect our children from sexual abuse.”

"The diocese investigates all allegations of sexual abuse of minors and it contacts law enforcement. Nearly 16 years ago, a Diocesan Review Board was established to assist the bishop in reviewing allegations. The Board assisted in the review again of all names included with today’s letter to the faithful.

"The diocese has an effective system in place for reporting and investigating suspected abuse and for removing any offender from ministry. More information about the diocese’s safe environment practices can be found on the diocesan website (www.dioceseofbmt.org) under the Safe Environment tab along with information for reporting sexual abuse."