Disaster unemployment pay for Hurricane Harvey victims ending in February, TWC says

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) reminds individuals whose employment or self-employment was impacted by Hurricane Harvey and who are receiving disaster unemployment benefits that their payments will end in February 2018.

The Disaster Assistance Period for Hurricane Harvey ends Feb. 24, 2018, which means the benefit week ending Feb. 24, 2018, is the final payable week for customers receiving Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) for Hurricane Harvey. As per federal guidelines, TWC will stop paying DUA benefit payments for any benefit week after this date.

TWC has mailed notification letters to all affected individuals. The letter informs DUA claimants of the end of the disaster assistance period and that this is not an appealable decision. Each claimant letter includes the address of their nearest Workforce Solutions Office so they can take advantage of the full array of employment and training services available to them. Claimants are also encouraged to contact a 2-1-1 specialist by calling the number 211 or by visiting www.211.org to find additional assistance in their area. Out-of-state customers are instructed to use America’s Service Locator to find local workforce services.

TWC administers unemployment benefits to workers who become unemployed through no fault of their own and are actively seeking work. To file a claim or to find out more about unemployment benefits, go to www.texasworkforce.org/unemploymentbenefits.

Job seekers may visit local Workforce Solutions offices for access to job-search resources, job postings and training programs, as well as assistance with exploring career options, résumé and application preparation, career development and more. Customers also may connect with potential employers through TWC’s online job-search engine, by visiting WorkinTexas.com.

— TWC press release