DNA results identify human skull found in 2016

DNA results have identified a human skull found in the area of Fannett and South 23rd Street in September 2016 as that of Rebecca Sue Myers. A cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Myers was not reported missing, and Beaumont PD detectives have so far been unable to locate a next of kin. Detectives are working to put together a timeline of Myers’ last known whereabouts, including who she may have been with. Records indicate that Myers was last seen leaving the Jefferson County Jail on Aug. 31, 2009. She was 42 years old at that time.

Police hope someone remembers Myers and can help detectives piece together a timeline leading up to when she was last seen alive.

If you have any information about Rebecca Sue Myers, contact the Beaumont Police Department at (409) 832-1234.

— Beaumont Police Department