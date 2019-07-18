Dollar General robbery suspects arrested

On Monday, July 15, at about 6:30 p.m., Beaumont police officers responded to the Dollar General located on E. Lucas in reference to a robbery in progress.

Witnesses at the business stated that three black males robbed the store, one of which was armed with a firearm. While officers were in route, a witness told dispatchers the suspects had fled eastbound on E. Lucas in a maroon vehicle.

A short time later, officers observed the suspect vehicle near 11th Street and Delaware. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the driver fled west on Delaware before stopping near the Delaware and French streets intersection. One of the suspects attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended after a brief search. The two remaining suspects were taken into custody.

All three were arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Jail, charged with aggravated robbery. The suspects were identified as 17-year-old Abdul Akbar, 17-year-old Daniel Boutte and 19-year-old Waynan Cormier.