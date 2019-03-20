DPS lane closures for crash reconstructions

The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct two separate crash reconstructions causing multiple lane closures on Interstate 10 and Highway 69 beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 19.

The first reconstruction will take place on the Purple Heart Memorial Bridge that traverses the Neches River from 9 to 11 a.m. Drivers on the eastbound lanes of I-10 are urged to use Highway 69 to detour through Port Arthur and Bridge City.

A second reconstruction is slated from 1 to 3 p.m. on Highway 69, near the Spurlock exit. The closure will include the feeder road and all traffic will be diverted to FM 3514.

DPS said motorists traveling in the areas of thee reconstructions should drive cautiously, observe all warning signs and follow directions from law enforcement officers and other traffic control devices in the area. Delays are expected.