DPS trooper involved in shooting

At approximately 10 p.m., on Nov. 30, in Jefferson County, a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper attempted to stop a Subaru passenger vehicle on Interstate 10 for a traffic violation when the driver fled from law enforcement.

The driver of the white Subaru passenger vehicle continued evading while traveling westbound on Interstate 10 at a high rate of speed. The suspect lost control of the vehicle just west of Beaumont, and crashed into a ditch near the roadway. Based on the preliminary investigation, after exiting the vehicle, the driver pointed a handgun at the DPS trooper; the trooper fired at the suspect, striking him.

The 46-year-old suspect, Edward Gomez from Kenner, La., was transported to an area hospital and pronounced deceased at approximately 11 p.m. by emergency room personnel.

The trooper was uninjured during this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. No additional information is available at this time.