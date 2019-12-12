Drive-by shooting at South Park

Around 6:30 on Dec. 9, officers with the PAPD were dispatched to the 3000 block of South Park in reference to a suspicious person, according to a press release, a short time later dispatch was advised that shots had been fired at that location.

Once officers arrived, evidence was recovered at the scene that indicated an unknown suspect fired the shots in the direction of the occupied residence. There were no injuries and the incident is being investigated by the PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division.